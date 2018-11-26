News
Armenia Parliament: Black Sea Economic Cooperation is special platform
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Monday received Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

First, Babloyan highlighted the holding of the 52nd Plenary Session of the PABSEC General Assembly in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

As per the parliament speaker, this organization is a special platform for multilateral economic cooperation that can promote the deepening and strengthening of regional ties.

Hajiyev, in turn, expressed a conviction that the session will be held in a climate of concerned debates and mutual consent.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed procedural matters concerning the activities of this session, touched upon the present-day situation in the Black Sea region, and offered their views on several issues.
