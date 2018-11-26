News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Armenia acting Premier says they fulfilled all obligations they assumed before the people
Armenia acting Premier says they fulfilled all obligations they assumed before the people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan argued that they have fulfilled all the obligations they had assumed before the people, and this applied also to their pledge with respect to the election law of the country. 

Pashinyan on Monday noted about the aforementioned during My Step alliance’s snap parliamentary election campaign in Talin town.

“Our [political] team has fully fulfilled its obligation in terms of the amendment to the Electoral Code because we have prepared the draft of the amendment to the Electoral Code, we have entered [it] to the National Assembly twice, [and] we have executed the efforts depending on us so that this code will be adopted,” he said. “But one time, three people [MPs] ‘fled’ from that side, at the last moment, [and then] two people from the other side, at the last moment.”

The acting PM stressed, however, that they had decided not to resort to coercion in order have the draft amendments passed, so that the legitimacy of the election law would not be questioned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ARF Dashnaktsutyun starts election campaign
Armen Rustamyan tops the proportional list of ARF Dashnaktsutyun...
 Armenia acting PM: Even RPA's family members will not vote for them
“Today, Ashotyan said that I will have a big surprise on the night of December 10…
Nikol Pashinyan's tough response to members of Sasna Tsrer party
Have you really decided that you have the right to decide...
 RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted
As a result, people fear voicing their opinions…
ARF Dashnaktsutyun publicizes Armenia early parliament election program
It is noted that the ARF is a pan-Armenian political force…
 Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky
“This is the symbol of Armenia’s transformation,” the party leader said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news