Armenia acting Premier says they fulfilled all obligations they assumed before the people

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan argued that they have fulfilled all the obligations they had assumed before the people, and this applied also to their pledge with respect to the election law of the country.

Pashinyan on Monday noted about the aforementioned during My Step alliance’s snap parliamentary election campaign in Talin town.

“Our [political] team has fully fulfilled its obligation in terms of the amendment to the Electoral Code because we have prepared the draft of the amendment to the Electoral Code, we have entered [it] to the National Assembly twice, [and] we have executed the efforts depending on us so that this code will be adopted,” he said. “But one time, three people [MPs] ‘fled’ from that side, at the last moment, [and then] two people from the other side, at the last moment.”

The acting PM stressed, however, that they had decided not to resort to coercion in order have the draft amendments passed, so that the legitimacy of the election law would not be questioned.