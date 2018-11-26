Armenia’s newly formed “Citizen’s Decision” party seeks to carry out long-term activities

YEREVAN. – The “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party on Monday kicked off their snap parliamentary election campaign at Mashtots Park in downtown of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and the party members had brought tangerines with them.

Areg Tadevosyan, a member of the executive body of this newly-formed political force, noted that tangerines symbolize freshness.

“Freshness is needed in the political arena [of Armenia]. I have a great hope—moreover, I’m convinced—that we [the ‘Citizen’s Decision’] will bring that freshness,” he said. “The pomegranate was used in the Republic of Armenia as a symbol of unity. But we are convinced that the tangerine much better describes [unity], since it is a symbol of equally distributing, being united.”

Also, Tadevosyan expressed confidence that they will win seats in the new parliament, but added that even if they do not, it will not matter to them because they seek to carry out long-term activities.

Subsequently, the “Citizen’s Decision” party members held a march in downtown Yerevan, and handed out tangerines and party pamphlets to passers-by.

As reported earlier, the members of this political force are primarily former civil activists.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.