YEREVAN. – A man who killed one and injured another man in a shooting near Tufenkian hotel in downtown Yerevan has passed away in the hospital, police said.

Rafk Khachatryan who was charged with a murder died in Surb Grigor Lusavorich hospital, and according to preliminary reports, the cause of his death is cirrhosis.

Gagik Minasyan was killed and Vahagn Abgaryan was injured in a shooting near Tufenkian hotel on September 14, 2017.