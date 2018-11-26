News
Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky
Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


 

I have an ideal. We shall found the fourth republic, the true Armenia which we will call creative, biblical.

Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia (CDPA) Chairman Levon Shirinyan on Monday stated the abovementioned at the start of their snap parliamentary election campaign, at St. Hripsime Church in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city.

He added that the ideology of their party is conservatism, but with emphasis also on culture and civilization.

“After the revolution [in Armenia], we have launched the Christian re-establishment movement [based] on the philosophy of the creed of our church,” Shirinyan said. “Believe in us, and you will have a future. We will restore Armenia, together with you.”

Subsequently, the Christian-Democratic party members released a dove into the sky from the churchyard.

“[But] this isn’t an ordinary dove, but it is Noah’s mythical dove which brought the good news of the revival,” Levon Shirinyan added. “This is the symbol of Armenia’s transformation.”

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
