Trump threatens to close border with Mexico permanently

Trump threatened to close border with Mexico permanently if need be.
Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
He also called on Congress to finance the construction of the wall at the border.
Previously, several hundred migrants tried to break through the cordon on the border of Mexico and the United States.