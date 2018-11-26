News
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico permanently
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Trump threatened to close border with Mexico permanently if need be.

 

 

He also called on Congress to finance the construction of the wall at the border.

Previously, several hundred migrants tried to break through the cordon on the border of Mexico and the United States.
