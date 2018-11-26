News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted
RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A great surprise is awaiting Pashinyan when counting the votes, RPA Deputy Chair Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Monday.

“On the one hand, the authorities constantly talk about the RPA’s political death, on the other hand, they direct all their resources to fight us. If we do not enjoy political trust in society, if we are no longer political rivals and we do not exist, why are they fighting with our ghosts?” Armen Ashotyan wonders.

According to him, the RPA includes tens of thousands of Armenian citizens.

“People fear voicing their opinions. Many people come up to me and say they will vote for me, however, they will not come to my campaign headquarters as they fear losing their jobs or entering into conflict with the current environment. However, there are a lot of people who are ready to vote for us, and Pashinyan will have a big surprise on the night of December 10,” the politician emphasized.

According to him, the current authorities have put the "chip" of bloodlust into the society through their so-called "fight against corruption."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF Dashnaktsutyun starts election campaign
Armen Rustamyan tops the proportional list of ARF Dashnaktsutyun...
 Armenia acting PM: Even RPA's family members will not vote for them
“Today, Ashotyan said that I will have a big surprise on the night of December 10…
Nikol Pashinyan's tough response to members of Sasna Tsrer party
Have you really decided that you have the right to decide...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun publicizes Armenia early parliament election program
It is noted that the ARF is a pan-Armenian political force…
 Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky
“This is the symbol of Armenia’s transformation,” the party leader said…
 Armenia’s newly formed “Citizen’s Decision” party seeks to carry out long-term activities
Within the framework of their snap parliamentary election campaign, the party members handed out tangerines to passers-by…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news