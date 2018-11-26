RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted

YEREVAN. – A great surprise is awaiting Pashinyan when counting the votes, RPA Deputy Chair Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Monday.

“On the one hand, the authorities constantly talk about the RPA’s political death, on the other hand, they direct all their resources to fight us. If we do not enjoy political trust in society, if we are no longer political rivals and we do not exist, why are they fighting with our ghosts?” Armen Ashotyan wonders.

According to him, the RPA includes tens of thousands of Armenian citizens.

“People fear voicing their opinions. Many people come up to me and say they will vote for me, however, they will not come to my campaign headquarters as they fear losing their jobs or entering into conflict with the current environment. However, there are a lot of people who are ready to vote for us, and Pashinyan will have a big surprise on the night of December 10,” the politician emphasized.

According to him, the current authorities have put the "chip" of bloodlust into the society through their so-called "fight against corruption."