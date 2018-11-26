News
Turkish police search villas for Khashoggi’s remains
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish police are looking for the remains of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, digging up ground in two villas located in the north-west of the country, in Yalova province, the Guardian reported. 

Officials, aided by sniffer dogs and a drone, first sealed off one of the villas and later expanded their search to the grounds of the neighbouring villa.

According to the Turkish agency Anadolu, the villas belong to two Saudi entrepreneurs.

The agency did not name the businessman but said he was outside of Turkey at the time of the killing and had not returned in the past two months.
