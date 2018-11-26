EU tp allocate € 5 million to winners of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

Ashotyan thanks Pashinyan

EU Council to continue supporting Armenia's reforms

ARF: The state cannot sit back

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.11.2018

ANC representative and UK ambassador discuss Karabakh

Western coalition kills ISIS leader in Iraq

Edmond Marukyan: “Bright Armenia” party does not intend to fight for the first place

Soros Foundation ceases operations in Turkey

Turkish police search villas for Khashoggi’s remains

Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7

ARF Dashnaktsutyun starts election campaign

Armenia acting PM: Even RPA's family members will not vote for them

Nikol Pashinyan's tough response to members of Sasna Tsrer party

RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted

ARF Dashnaktsutyun publicizes Armenia early parliament election program

US surveillance flight enters Black Sea

Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico permanently

Ohio to become first state to accept bitcoin for tax payments

Crocodile dies in Yerevan zoo

Elon Musk wants to visit Mars on SpaceX rocket

Armenia man charged with murder near Tufenkian hotel dies in hospital

Armenia’s newly formed “Citizen’s Decision” party seeks to carry out long-term activities

Russian FM: US, Western countries raise tensions near Russian border

4 killed in Turkish helicopter crash

RPA: Incumbent authorities did not keep their promises (PHOTO)

Armenia acting Premier says they fulfilled all obligations they assumed before the people

“We” alliance kicks off its election campaign in Noyemberyan

Armenia Parliament: Black Sea Economic Cooperation is special platform

Acting PM: Armenia will become industrial country in 2019

Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk

National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia

Armenia ex-ruling party holds parliament election program presentation

Sasna Tsrer: Transitional parliament will be elected on December 9

Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir starts parliament election campaign with march

Sasna Tsrer Party kicks off Armenia election campaign with press conference outside parliament building

Embassy clarifying reports about Armenians injured in Iran quake

Ukraine armed forces on high alert

Armenia acting Premier takes 10-day unpaid vacation

“Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party holds parliament election campaign in Yerevan

Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Talin town

Prosperous Armenia Party presents parliament election campaign platform

Yerevan to host Black Sea Economic Cooperation event

Karabakh President to prosecutors: Your work is demanded for the state and people

US uses tear gas against migrants at Mexico border

Car crashes into crane in Yerevan, 2 dead

Man dies after being run over by train in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia snap parliamentary election campaign season kicks off

Armenian Foreign Ministry: No Armenians among Aleppo chemical attack victims

MFA: Terrorist attack with toxic gases on Aleppo comes due to facilitating terrorists’ access to chemical substances

My Step bloc presents its program and conducts fund-raising

Brexit: EU leaders back Theresa May's deal in Brussels

Chad president to make first Israel visit on Sunday

EU, UK will remain allies, partners and friends after Brexit

Nikol Pashinyan will take vacation

Nikol Pashinyan: My Step bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow

Armenia's President: Our future depends on each and every one of us

Cleaning lady is jailed for ten years in Greece for claiming on her CV

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

Nikol Pashinyan: Rally will last long. If you are worried, take a cold shower

Trump says asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, incoming government denies

Egypt unveils 3000-year-old tomb and sarcophagi in Luxor

Ex-president of Zimbabwe Mugabe can no longer walk

95-year-old alleged SS camp guard faces charges in Germany

UN weakens sanctions against Pyongyang for raily survey with South Korea

Theresa May arrives in Brussels for Brexit summit

130 people detained during France protests

Armenia president and Catholicos discuss relations between government and church

Armenia president to meet with Angela Merkel

Pashinyan: This was not a march, but a pilgrimage

20 people killed in attack in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province

US Senate’s probe to extend for half a year

Spain, UK reach agreement on Gibraltar

Pashinyan-led march reaches downtown Yerevan

Paris fuel protests: Demonstrators march to president’s residence

Acting PM: Ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change if we win

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I see no need for changing parliamentary form of government

May heads to Brussels for Brexit talks

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Economic revolution has begun

Artsakh President arrives in Moscow on working visit

Acting PM-led Yerevan march reaches Ajapnyak District

Pakistan police arrest 300 supporters of Islamist party leader

Armenia acting Premier: I believe we will see investments

Amazon workers across Europe strike on “Black Friday”

Armenia’s Pashinyan: There will be regular elections in Artsakh

Almost 60 injured in China plant blast

Acting PM: International organizations say free speech in Armenia is on unprecedented high level

Missing Armenia teen found

Armenia Orinats Yerkir party: 7 months passed since revolution but we see incompetence

Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan

7 police officers injured in French protests

Trump asks US Court to review transgender military ban

Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition

Islamist party leader detained in Pakistan amid Asia Bibi protests

2 killed, 24 injured at Chinese plant blast

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 2,000 shots in passing week

Newspaper: Armenia’s acting PM says they will “cut off” hands of those who buy votes

Man wearing explosives detained in France