NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.11.2018

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day. Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

The government said Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on an unpaid vacation, from Monday to December 5, a period that coincides with the election campaign.

The parties kicked off their campaign rallies with the harsh criticism of their opponents. Pashinyan and members of his “My Step” alliance and representatives of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia traded accusations. Each of the parties said their opponent will be surprised by election results.

Sasna Tsrer party claimed the parliament elected on December 9 will be a transitional body and will work for 1.5 or two years. The statement was critically accepted by acting PM who said it is not up to the party to decide how long the parliament will work.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will travel to Germany next week for an official visit, a representative of president’s administration told NEWS.am.

The President is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A march led by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan was held in Yerevan on Saturday.

The march passed through several other districts of the capital city and ended at Republic Square where Pashinyan delivered a short speech.

During the rally Pashinyan made several important statements. He said the ministers of defense and foreign affairs will not change in a new Cabinet that will be formed after the early election. Pashinyan added that, at present, he saw no need for changing the parliamentary system of government in Armenia.

The 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly will kick off Tuesday in Yerevan.

National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan will deliver opening remarks at the event, the NA staff informed.