EU Council to continue supporting Armenia's reforms

Judicial reforms were discussed by First Deputy Minister of Justice Artur Hovhannisyan and the Delegation of the Working Group of the EU Council, Eastern Europe and Central Asia headed by Utah Edthofer, Armenia's Ministry of Information and Public Relations reported.

According to Utah Edthofer, Armenia is in a crucial period conditioned by the electoral processes, and the delegation is here to reaffirm their continuing support for reform programs.

The First Deputy Minister assured that irrespective of the political processes, judicial reforms are prioritized for the Republic of Armenia since they are in the interests of the citizens.

Arthur Hovhannisyan presented to his colleagues the reforms in this field, which are first of all addressed to the strengthening of independent and legally accountable judicial power.

At the end of the meeting, Utah stressed that he is ready to cooperate closely to ensure reforms.