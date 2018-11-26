Soros Foundation ceases operations in Turkey

The George Soros Open Society Institute on Monday announced that the organization ceases operations in Turkey, Reuters reported.
The organization announced this a few days after the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused the billionaire of trying to disunite and destroy nations.
The Foundation announced that it was targeted by unfounded accusations of the Turkish media, which makes the organization’s future activities impossible.
The organization faced the investigations by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, which sought to link the Foundation with protest actions in Gezi Park in 2013, the organization denies any involvement in it.