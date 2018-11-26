News
Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7
Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Government will hold an  session in Gyumri on December 7, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the election campaign of “My step” bloc in Gyumri.

“I will again be here on December 7, the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. The Government will hold an outgoing session in Gyumri on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. There are numerous problems for which we have to find solutions. We have to discuss all the problems one by one and try to solve them”, Pashinyan said.
