ARF: The state cannot sit back
ARF: The state cannot sit back
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The state cannot sit back, as it has a key role in the development of the country, ARF representative Arthur Khachatryan said during the party’s election campaign on Monday.

According to him, social justice is designed to ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

“The main complaint of people is injustice. Thousands of people work 24/7 for a pittance,” he said adding that the state should turn from a passive coordinator into an active player.”

According to him, the authorities should conduct the correct policy in education and health care.

Armenuhi Kyureghyan, in her turn, presented ARF social programs: employment, education issues, stimulation of fertility, reduction of migration, pensions and wages rise.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
