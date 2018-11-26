Nikol Pashinyan sends colleagues on vacation

YEREVAN.- Armenian acting Prime Minister Niol Pashinyan signed a number of decrees, according to which some of his colleagues will be on vacation.

In particular, at the time of the election campaign, the head of the State Control Service David Sanasaryan will be on vacation (unpaid leave from November 26 to December 7). For this period, Sanasaryan will be replaced by Deputy Albert Abgaryan.

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Eduard Aghajanyan will also be on unpaid vacation. He will be replaced by First Deputy Artur Sargsyan. Assistant of th acting pm Aren Mkrtchyan, in turn, will go on vacation - until December 9.