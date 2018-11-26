Aram Sargsyan: Civil Contract party begins election campaign ahead of time

The Civil Contract Party began its election campaign ahead of time, one of the leaders of “We” bloc, the head of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, it is obvious that the agitation began earlier than the stipulated deadlines. “Nikol Pashinyan claims that this is not prohibited by law. This is a legal issue. However, I believe that this is a premature campaign, ”he noted.

According to Aram Sargsyan, the “Civil Contract” party had no need to do that, since “they would get their votes anyway”. “The march, organized in Yerevan, even to some extent reduced the rating of the Civil Contract Party ”, he stressed.

Speaking about his plans if elected to parliament, Aram Sargsyan noted that he will do everything to contribute to the development of the country. “The main priorities should be free health insurance of citizens, close cooperation with NATO, ”said Aram Sargsyan.