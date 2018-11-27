Sunik Investments Limited. Surik Khachatryan's newly established company in the United Kingdom

A few days ago, Former Syunik Provincial Governor Surik Khachatryan signed a memorandum with his partner, Abbey King Khawaja, on setting up a Sunik Investments Limited company, Hetq.am reported.
Khachatryan and his partner own 50% each in the new company.
Of interest is the fact that in the documents Khachatryan is listed as a resident of Great Britain.
The address of the company is listed as 8 Lynwood Close, Ferndown, Dorset, England, BH22 9TD. Charter capital is listed as £100.
Khachatryan served as Syunik Governor from 2004-2013 and from 2014-2016. He was dismissed from office both times.
On December 1, 2016, two months after being dismissed as Syunik Governor, Khachatryan became a partner in a company called Kerkhoff Legal LLP. (This company was founded in 2014 by two German citizens, Gerd Kerhoff and Werner Reistel.) Kerhoff and Reistel sold their interest in the company to Khachatryan and Hans Ludwig, also a German citizen. The company was dissolved in June 2017.