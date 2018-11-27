Ukrainian lawmakers vote to impose martial law

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to support the president’s motion to impose martial law in the country for 30 days, AP reported.

Martial law will include a partial mobilization and strengthening of the country’s air defense. The measures before parliament also included vaguely worded steps such as “strengthening” anti-terrorism measures and “information security.”

President Petro Poroshenko asked lawmakers earlier to back his motion to impose martial law in the wake of Sunday’s incident near Russia-occupied Crimea when Russian borders guards opened fire on three Ukrainian navy vessels before seizing the ships and their crews.

Parliament voted overwhelmingly for the motion following five-hour debate.