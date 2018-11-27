News
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to impose martial law
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to impose martial law
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to support the president’s motion to impose martial law in the country for 30 days, AP reported.

Martial law will include a partial mobilization and strengthening of the country’s air defense. The measures before parliament also included vaguely worded steps such as “strengthening” anti-terrorism measures and “information security.”

President Petro Poroshenko asked lawmakers earlier to back his motion to impose martial law in the wake of Sunday’s incident near Russia-occupied Crimea when Russian borders guards opened fire on three Ukrainian navy vessels before seizing the ships and their crews.

Parliament voted overwhelmingly for the motion following five-hour debate.
