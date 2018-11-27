News
Tuesday
November 27
Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan will not be in new Armenia parliament?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Rumors are circulating in the political backstage that Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads the PAP electoral list in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, plans to renounce his parliamentary seat if his party passes the minimum threshold to enter the parliament, Iravunk (Right) newspaper reported.

“Perhaps this was one of the arrangements that were verbally made, aside from the [Acting PM] Nikol-Pashinyan-Gagik Tsarukyan memorandum.

“And his [Tsarukyan’s] being on the [PAP electoral] list is due solely by the [fact] that it would be difficult to find a voter for the PAP without Tsarukyan.

“In the new parliament, Nikol Pashinyan will try to get rid of the last businessman in the legislature, and in exchange—to concede two ministerial positions (…) to the PAP,” Iravunk wrote.
