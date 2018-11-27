Trump threatens China with new customs duties

US President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with boosting tariff levels on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent, calling it “highly unlikely” that he would accept Beijing’s request to hold off on the increase.
Furthermore, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that if the US and China do not make a deal, he will add $267 billion worth of tariffs onto goods that are not already subjected to existing tariffs.
Also, President Trump suggested he could place a 10-percent tariff on iPhones and laptops imported from China.