Karabakh President in Moscow, meets with Armenian entrepreneurs, philanthropists

STEPANAKERT. – From November 24 to 26, President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, met in Moscow with a group of Russian Armenian entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

They discussed the implementation of various programs in Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan noted that Armenians in Russia were actively involved in the development of Artsakh, expressed the hope that the high dynamics of cooperation will be maintained in the future too.