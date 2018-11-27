News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Karabakh President in Moscow, meets with Armenian entrepreneurs, philanthropists
Karabakh President in Moscow, meets with Armenian entrepreneurs, philanthropists
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – From November 24 to 26, President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, met in Moscow with a group of Russian Armenian entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

They discussed the implementation of various programs in Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan noted that Armenians in Russia were actively involved in the development of Artsakh, expressed the hope that the high dynamics of cooperation will be maintained in the future too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani media distributes letter of Arsen Baghdasaryan
Baghdasaryan asked the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People to make his appeal public...
 Karabakh President to prosecutors: Your work is demanded for the state and people
Bako Sahakyan issued a message on the Day of the Public Prosecutor’s Office...
 Artsakh President arrives in Moscow on working visit
Artsakh President was in the United States…
 Artsakh parliament announces its participation in All-Armenian Fund telethon
The deputies and the staff of the Artsakh National Assembly actively participate…
 Karabakh President meets with Armenian Assembly of America representatives
In Los Angeles, they discussed national matters…
 Bako Sahakyan: Armenian Americans are one of our most organized communities
The Karabakh President attended the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018 Annual Gala party, in Los Angeles…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news