Sasna Tsrer: Pashinyan is under pressure

YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan is being pressured by both Russia and local oligarchs, candidate for MP from the Sasna Tsrer party, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan said during the election campaign rally in Armenia’s Ararat province.

According to him, the Sasna Tsrer party is running for the parliament to ensure the balance of power.

“We are going to the National Assembly to help and support the government of Nikol Pashinyan, and at the same time to put forward demands. This is necessary, including for the development of small business, so that it is not subjected to pressure, as it has recently happened in Yerevan,”Grigoryan said.

Representative of the Sasna Tsrer said the common people have to receive stolen $10 billion, and this has not been done yet.

Grigoryan believes there are two poles in Armenia’s politics: the Republican Party of Armenia is representing “a pole of bandits”, and another pole that can make a breakthrough. The candidate explained that he means the party of Nikol Pashinyan and Sasna Tsrer.