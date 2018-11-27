Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince requests to meet Erdogan

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud requested to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Argentina, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung.
"Yes, he has asked Erdogan on the phone, whether they could meet in Buenos Aires. Erdogan's answer was 'Let's see’," Al Jazeera reported quoting Cavusoglu.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump admitted that Mohammed bin Salman was aware of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, while Riyadh has repeatedly said Prince Mohammed had no knowledge of the killing.