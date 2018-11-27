News
Armenian acting PM slams ARF
Armenian acting PM slams ARF
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The supply of weapons continues in a due course, said Armenian Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan addressing to the residents of Vanadzor on Tuesday.

His remarks came commenting on ARF Bureau representative Hrant Markarian’s statement that weapons have not been supplied to Armenia since May.

“Firstly, I would like to disappoint the ARF Bureau representative: the supply of weapons continues in a due course, according to the plan,” Pashinyan said assuring that both the Armed Forces and the Armenian people, despite the ARF and RPA representatives, are ready to fully defend their homeland.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
