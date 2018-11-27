Babloyan receives head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Syrian legislature

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Tuesday received a delegation from Syria, and led by fellow Armenian Nora Arissian, who heads the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Syrian legislature.
First, Babloyan reflected on the past, the traditions, and the productive cooperation between the two peoples, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the parliament speaker noted that Armenia underscored the security of Syria and its citizens, and expressed the hope that peace and stability will soon be established in Syria.
In addition, the NA chairman highlighted the need for active contacts between and mutual visits by the parliamentarians, in terms of further deepening and development of relations between the two countries.
The Syrian guests, for their part, lauded the effective bilateral collaboration, and thanked Armenia for supporting the Syrian people in difficult times.
Furthermore, the delegation members praised the Syrian Armenian community’s part in the development of Syria-Armenia relations.