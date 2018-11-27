News
Orinats Yerkir party: Armenia voter should be guided by intelligence
Orinats Yerkir party: Armenia voter should be guided by intelligence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Citizens shall make a choice by being guided by the mind and intelligence, and not just by the influence of the “With courage” slogan [of the acting PM].

Arthur Baghdasaryan, Chairman of the Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party (RLP), on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at his assembly with the representatives of education, science and culture, and within the framework of campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

In his words, voters who are capable of thinking, analyzing, and making balanced decisions will cast their ballots in favor of Orinats Yerkir. 

“Today, major challenges face the country,” the RLP leader said. “The changes that took place in Armenia require strengthening and continuation.

“To resolve the (…) problems, there should be forces in parliament who have experience, and can guide the authorities toward the needed course.”

Also, Baghdasaryan expressed confidence that, with its long years of activities, the Orinats Yerkir Party has proved that it is an established political force.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
