ECHR vacates Berlusconi case

ECHR vacated the complaint of the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Court said in a statement.
“In its decision in the case of Berlusconi v. Italy (application no. 58428/13) the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has decided, by a majority, to strike the application out of its list of cases. The decision is final,” the statement said.
According to the statement, “taking account of the facts of the case as a whole, in particular the applicant’s rehabilitation on 11 May 2018 and his wish to withdraw his application, the Court concluded that no special circumstances relating to respect for human rights required it to continue the examination of the application in accordance with Article 37 § 1. It decided to strike the case out of the list.”
Berlusconi sued Italy because of the termination of his mandate of the senator on November 27, 2013 by the National Senate amid charges of tax evasion.