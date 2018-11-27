News
Tuesday
November 27
Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party
Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Pre-election posters of some candidates from My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party  are posted at a place not intended for that purpose, the coordinator of Union of Informed Citizens (UIC), Electoral Code Reforms Commission Secretary Daniel Ioannisyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

He noted that the posters of Davit Sanasaryan, Hayk Konjoryan and Artur Dallakyan from the "My Step" bloc were posted in the wrong places.

The national coat of arms of Armenia is depicted on the Davit Sanasaryan's poster, which, according to Ioannisyan, is not a violation of the Electoral Code but is a violation of the law on the coat of arms of Armenia.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
