AP: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince may become persona non grata in West

The first foreign trip of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman after the incident with journalist Jamal Khashoggi will offer an early indication of the repercussions he faces from the gruesome slaying, AP reported.
Before the G20 summit, the crown prince will visit the closest allies in the Middle East. A scientist from the Royal United Institute of Defense Studies.
“It’s really going to be about can you travel to the rest of Western capitals for the foreseeable future and expect to sort of shake people’s hands, and I’m not sure that that’s the case,” said H.A. Hellyer, a scholar at the Royal United Services Institute and Atlantic Council.
According to the source, his trip will be aimed at rebuilding his image and enhancing ties with allies. However, it will differ from his last visit to US in April, where he met Michael Bloomberg, Rupert Murdoch, Disney chief Bob Iger, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Apple’s Tim Cook and former President George Bush, among many others.
Hellyer noted that amid Khashoggi’s murder,
However, even if the US President Donald Trump shakes hands with the Crown Prince at the G20 summit, he could still remain persona non grata in Washington, on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley.
According to the source, despite the international community’s sharp criticism , the Crown Prince’s decision to visit Argentina shows that he still has the strong support of his 82-year-old father, King Salman, and faces no major threat at home.