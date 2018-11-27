News
Medvedev: Ratification of agreement on marking of goods in EAEU will be completed by the end of 2018
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev hopes that the ratification of the agreement on marking of goods  in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be completed before  end of  2018, Medvedev said at a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, TASS reported.

"We all hope that this ratification will be victoriously completed this year and we will be able to get a really working document," Medvedev stressed. The head of the Cabinet reminded that the agreement was signed in February in Almaty.

According to Medvedev, the volume of trade within the EAEU increased by 13.5 - 14% in the first three quarters of 2018.  "In general, the volume of foreign trade increased by 22%, mainly due to exports," Medvedev stressed.
