NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.11.2018

The 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly, kicked off in capital city Yerevan.

The session started with an awkward moment when four delegations declined from receiving the anniversary medals of this organization. The delegations from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Ukraine have turned down the medals on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of this organization.

The election campaign rallies continued on Tuesday. “My Step” bloc headed by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan headed to Lori, Sasna Tsrer held a campaign meeting in Ararat province, Bright Armenia traveled to Jermuk, while “We” bloc went to Aragatsotn province.

Speaking in Lori province, Pashinyan said Armenia has to raise its relations with Russia to a new level, this refers to bilateral format as well as within the Eurasian Union and CSTO. He also said Armenia will have new plants with several thousand jobs.

Representatives of Sasna Tsrer party focused on Karabakh. Candidate for an MP seat Stepan Grigroyan said they support Nikol Pashinyan, but we will not give Karabakh to anyone and will not give ground “from our principles in the Karabakh issue”.

“We” alliance focused on the army issues proposed to build up the Armenian army with another 20,000 contract servicemen.

According to preliminary information, there are two Armenians among the casualties in the recent wildfires in the US state of California, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Another Armenian is on the list of the missing, Anna Naghdalyan added.

In her words, three houses belonging to Armenian families were also damaged by these fires.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has arrived in Germany on an official visit at the invitation of the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

Issues related to the agenda and prospects of the bilateral cooperation will be in the center of the discussions.

The Armenian Armed Forces have launched yet another Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed the aforementioned on Facebook.

In addition, the Armed Forces Media has prepared a program on this projectile.