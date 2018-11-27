Armenia National Assembly speaker meets Iranian Majlis deputy

Armenian National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan met with the deputy of the IRI Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) Masume Aghapur Ali Shahi, who was in Yerevan to participate in the works of the 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

According to Armenian parliament’s press service, highly assessing the Armenian-Iranian neighbourly relations, Babloyan highlighted the inter-parliamentary cooperation in their further deepening and strengthening, particularly the active work of the Friendship Groups.

The head of the parliament appreciated the benevolent attitude of the Iranian authorities and people to representatives of the local Armenian community.

According to him, being citizens of Iran, they are contributing to the development of the country with their activities in different spheres.

Touching upon regional issues, Babloyan highlighted the importance of joint efforts in order to ensure the global stability and peace, where great role is also reserved to the parliamentary structures.

Masume Aghapur Ali Shahi, in turn, conveyed greetings of the Speaker of the IRI Majlis Ali Larijani to Ara Babloyan and noted that the Iranian side highly assesses the relations with Armenia.

The MP highlighted the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, expressing hope that the created traditions would also be continuous in the future. Masume Aghapur Ali Shahi also pointed to the contribution of the Armenian community, highlighting its role in strengthening of bilateral ties.