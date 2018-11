Armenia National Assembly speaker meets Iranian Majlis deputy

Armenians of Argentina protest against Erdogan’s visit

Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party

Armenia president: Armenia is ready to become platform for various discussions (PHOTO)

Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus

Belarus Defense Ministry’s working group arrives in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia party leader at campaign rally in Abovyan

Armenia attorney general attends Criminal Court of Appeal hearing on 2nd President

ECHR vacates Berlusconi case

InSight Lander shows off first image from Mars

Armenian acting PM slams ARF

Orinats Yerkir party: Armenia voter should be guided by intelligence

British scientist pardoned in UAE, returns to homeland

Armenia Armed Forces launch another projectile

Alibaba head becomes Chinese Communist Party member

Babloyan receives head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Syrian legislature

Armenian parliament delegation to visit St. Petersburg

Armenia president starts his visit to Germany (PHOTO)

MFA: 2 Armenians among California wildfire casualties

Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince requests to meet Erdogan

Sasna Tsrer: Pashinyan is under pressure

“We” Alliance proposes building up Armenia army with additional contract servicemen

Belarus not to support extension of import duties within Eurasian Union

Sasna Tsrer party: We will give Karabakh to no one

Renowned Istanbul Armenian photographer, the late Ara Güler’s works to be exhibited in 5 countries

Pashinyan about CSTO situation: This is a serious challenge

Armenia to have new plants with several thousand jobs, acting PM says

Mexico sends note to US

Yerevan hosts Management and Leadership Forum

One killed as minivan hits pedestrians in New York

Ucom offers subscription to uTV Box OTT-Television

EU-Armenia Partnership Committee holds first meeting on CEPA

Ukraine delegation tries discussing Azov Sea incident during Black Sea Economic Cooperation session in Yerevan

Yerevan street will be renamed after Raphael Lemkin

PABSEC chief: Conflicts hinder complete use of organization’s potential

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Lori Province

4 delegations decline from Black Sea Economic Cooperation anniversary medals during its Yerevan meeting

Black Sea Economic Cooperation session kicks off in Yerevan

Trump threatens China with new customs duties

Karabakh President in Moscow, meets with Armenian entrepreneurs, philanthropists

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan will not be in new Armenia parliament?

Memorial to soldiers who fought against Armenian Genocide unveiled in New Zealand

Armenia on Luxury Travel top 5 of best places to visit

Ukrainian lawmakers vote to impose martial law

We will have your voice in the National Assembly: National Progress Party's pre-election promo

Armenia should become a powerful country: Prosperous Armenia's pre-election promo

Sunik Investments Limited. Surik Khachatryan's newly established company in the United Kingdom

Aram Sargsyan: Civil Contract party begins election campaign ahead of time

Nikol Pashinyan sends colleagues on vacation

Poroshenko proposes 30-day period for martial law in Ukraine

Azerbaijani media distributes letter of Arsen Baghdasaryan

UAE pardons, releases British academic convicted of spying

EU tp allocate € 5 million to winners of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

We are always with Armenians. ARF Dashnaktsutyun's first pre-election promo

EU Council to continue supporting Armenia's reforms

ARF: The state cannot sit back

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.11.2018

ANC representative and UK ambassador discuss Karabakh

Western coalition kills ISIS leader in Iraq

Edmond Marukyan: “Bright Armenia” party does not intend to fight for the first place

Soros Foundation ceases operations in Turkey

Turkish police search villas for Khashoggi’s remains

Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7

ARF Dashnaktsutyun starts election campaign

Armenia acting PM: Even RPA's family members will not vote for them

Nikol Pashinyan's tough response to members of Sasna Tsrer party

RPA: Pashinyan will be surprised when all votes are counted

ARF Dashnaktsutyun publicizes Armenia early parliament election program

US surveillance flight enters Black Sea

Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia kicks of parliament election campaign by releasing dove into sky

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico permanently

Ohio to become first state to accept bitcoin for tax payments

Crocodile dies in Yerevan zoo

Elon Musk wants to visit Mars on SpaceX rocket

Armenia man charged with murder near Tufenkian hotel dies in hospital

Armenia’s newly formed “Citizen’s Decision” party seeks to carry out long-term activities

Russian FM: US, Western countries raise tensions near Russian border

4 killed in Turkish helicopter crash

RPA: Incumbent authorities did not keep their promises (PHOTO)

Armenia acting Premier says they fulfilled all obligations they assumed before the people

“We” alliance kicks off its election campaign in Noyemberyan

Armenia Parliament: Black Sea Economic Cooperation is special platform

Acting PM: Armenia will become industrial country in 2019

Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk

National Progress Party proposes abolishing parliamentary immunity in Armenia

Armenia ex-ruling party holds parliament election program presentation

Sasna Tsrer: Transitional parliament will be elected on December 9

Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir starts parliament election campaign with march

Sasna Tsrer Party kicks off Armenia election campaign with press conference outside parliament building

Embassy clarifying reports about Armenians injured in Iran quake

Ukraine armed forces on high alert

Armenia acting Premier takes 10-day unpaid vacation

“Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party holds parliament election campaign in Yerevan

Bright Armenia Party starts election campaign

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Talin town

Prosperous Armenia Party presents parliament election campaign platform

Yerevan to host Black Sea Economic Cooperation event

Karabakh President to prosecutors: Your work is demanded for the state and people

US uses tear gas against migrants at Mexico border

Car crashes into crane in Yerevan, 2 dead