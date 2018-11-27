Armenia president: Armenia is ready to become platform for various discussions (PHOTO)

President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Germany on the official visit, today in Berlin participated in the working discussions organized by the Munich Conference on International Security.
Present at the meeting was the President of the Munich Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, representatives of the foreign relations and defense agencies, members of the Bundestag and European Parliament, well-known security experts, heads of research institutions.
Discussed were issues pertinent to the global security, rapid changes taking place in the world, existing challenges and threats and avenues to thwart them.
In his remarks, President Armen Sarkissian noted in particular that Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.