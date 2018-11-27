News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
Families of participants of Karabakh "storming" Azebaijani presidential administration
Families of participants of Karabakh "storming" Azebaijani presidential administration
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

About 80 representatives of families of participants of Karabakh war who complain about non-payment of compensation to them for the death of their relatives, gathered again in front of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration today, Turan reported.

They chanted the slogan: "The rights of the martyrs cannot be violated!" said one of the protesters Togrul Gojayev.

"We are already gathering for the seventh time to bring our demands to the government. However, there are no results. The officials each time get rid of us with different promises," said Gojayev.

According to him, a week ago, the Presidential Administration promised them to appeal to the courts on an individual basis and promised help.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news