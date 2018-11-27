About 80 representatives of families of participants of Karabakh war who complain about non-payment of compensation to them for the death of their relatives, gathered again in front of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration today, Turan reported.
They chanted the slogan: "The rights of the martyrs cannot be violated!" said one of the protesters Togrul Gojayev.
"We are already gathering for the seventh time to bring our demands to the government. However, there are no results. The officials each time get rid of us with different promises," said Gojayev.
According to him, a week ago, the Presidential Administration promised them to appeal to the courts on an individual basis and promised help.