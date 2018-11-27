News
Republican Party of Armenia: Number of statements by Nikol Pashinyan are vivid example of hate speech
Republican Party of Armenia: Number of statements by Nikol Pashinyan are vivid example of hate speech
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's some statements, made by him today and the day before, are a vivid example of hate speech and go beyond all limits of the political struggle, as well as infringe upon the moral and human principles, in the statement of the election headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia reads.

“Such behavior is unprecedented for our political culture, especially on the part of a high-ranking official, especially on the part of the prime minister, who is also responsible for our common security and welfare.

We call on the CEC, the Human Rights Defender and international observation missions to pay attention to the speeches, behavior and rhetoric of the Acting Prime Minister, ”the statement said.
