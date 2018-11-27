Turkish FM: Saudi journalist killed in 'disgusting seven-minute long murder'

Turkey’s foreign minister says slain dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a “disgusting” seven-minute long attack inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Evening Standard reported.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had listened to the whole recording of the killing on October 2 .
Mr Cavusoglu, speaking to German publication Sueddeutsche Zeitung, said: "I listened to it. He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder."
He then went on to described how he allegedly heard a doctor speaking to people, instructing them to listen to music, as he dismembered Mr Khashoggi’s body.
"One notices that he's enjoying it ... he likes to cut up people.
"It is disgusting,” he said.
The remains of Mr Khashoggi, who never emerged from the consulate after entering to get documents for his upcoming marriage, remain undiscovered.
Authorities in Turkey continue to search for them, with some speculation the writer's body was dissolved in acid.