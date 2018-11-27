News
Wednesday
November 28
News
Nikol Pashinyan: Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024
Nikol Pashinyan: Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


There will be no increase of drinking water tariff in Armenia until 2024, Armenian acting Prime Minister, Board member of “Civil Contract” party that is part of “My step” block Nikol Pashinyan said in Alaverdi city during electoral campaign.

“As a result of the negotiations between the Government of Armenia and “Veolia Dzur” it was decided that drinking water tariffs will not be increased in Armenia until 2024”, Pashinyan said, adding that this is the first serious cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the French company.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
