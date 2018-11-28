White House 'disappointed' in China trade response

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to a trade deal with China but is prepared to hike tariffs on Chinese imports if there is no breakthrough on longstanding trade irritants during a Saturday night dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Kudlow, in remarks at a White House briefing, said Trump told advisers that “in his view, there is a good possibility that a deal can be made, and that he is open to that.”
The White House sees the dinner, which Kudlow hinted would involve Argentine beef, as an opportunity to “turn the page” on a trade war with China. But he said the White House has been disappointed so far in the Chinese response to trade issues.
“Their responses have disappointed because ... we can’t find much change in their approach,” he said, declining to comment on specifics.
“President Xi has an opportunity to change the tone and the substance of these talks,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “President Trump has indicated he is open - now we need to know if President Xi is open.”