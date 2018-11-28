News
Prosperous Armenia Party pledges to build Russian school
Prosperous Armenia Party pledges to build Russian school
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

I promise to Abovyan residents to build a Russian school.

Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads the PAP electoral list in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid in Abovyan city, and within the framework of his campaign rally for this vote.

Tsarukyan said he had met with numerous Armenians living in Russia and in Europe.

“They are longing for the country [Armenia]; they want to return,” he said. “They want for their children’s education to be in their [home] country (…). But they say (…), ‘[If] I come [back], where should I live? What should I do?’”

The PAP leader noted that conditions need to be created in all major cities of Armenia so that the returnees are provided with apartments.

Also, he noted that the children of the majority of those Diaspora Armenians who want to return were studying at Russian schools, and therefore their parents were concerned about their education.

“So, I promise to our Abovyan residents to also build a Russian school,” Gagik Tsarukyan announced.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
