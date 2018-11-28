2nd round of Georgian presidential elections kicks off

Georgia kicked off the second round of presidential elections on Wednesday to elect a new head of state for the next six years.
Voters will choose between the candidate Salome Zourabichvili supported by the ruling party Georgian Dream and the candidate from the United National Movement Grigol Vashadze.
In the first round, Zourabichvili gained 38.64% of the votes, with Vashadze - 37.74%.
Georgia kicked off its fifth presidential elections on October 28. A total of 19 candidates ran for the presidency in the elections. However, because no candidate won 50 percent of the votes, the CEC declared a runoff between the top two candidates with the highest support in the first round.