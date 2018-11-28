Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside

YEREVAN. – One person has died Tuesday as a result of a fire in a train car that was turned into a shack, in a village in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

At 11:37pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a shack was on fire in Yeghegnut village.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

The fire was extinguished at 4:16am.

But the iron train car-shack was completely destroyed by the fire

Also, the fire and rescue workers found the burnt dead body of a person—who was born in 1963—inside this structure.