News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside
Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – One person has died Tuesday as a result of a fire in a train car that was turned into a shack, in a village in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

At 11:37pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a shack was on fire in Yeghegnut village.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

The fire was extinguished at 4:16am.

But the iron train car-shack was completely destroyed by the fire

Also, the fire and rescue workers found the burnt dead body of a person—who was born in 1963—inside this structure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aram Sargsyan's son injured in car accident (PHOTOS)
The car of Gurgen Sargsyan collided with Nissan Pathfinder...
 British scientist pardoned in UAE, returns to homeland
The 31-year-old Hedges studied at the University of Durham in England…
 MFA: 2 Armenians among California wildfire casualties
Another Armenian is on the list of the missing…
 One killed as minivan hits pedestrians in New York
Four people were hospitalized, and two were in critical condition...
UAE pardons, releases British academic convicted of spying
He was a part-time PhD researcher, a part-time businessman...
 Armenia man charged with murder near Tufenkian hotel dies in hospital
Gagik Minasyan was killed and Vahagn Abgaryan was injured in a shooting back in 2017...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news