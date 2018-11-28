Justice Ministry: Armenia closely cooperates with Europe in human rights

YEREVAN. – Armenia is closely cooperating with the European side in the protection of human rights.
Acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan, a former human rights defender, on Wednesday said the abovementioned at a conference on prevention of torture.
Noting their close cooperation also with the Ombudsman’s institute, Zeynalyan assured that steps were being taken in Armenia toward making improvements in torture prevention and making them meet international standards.
To note, Armenia is implementing a joint respective program with the Council of Europe.