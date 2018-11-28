News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.08
EUR
548.72
RUB
7.27
Show news feed
Very important to CoE that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia
Very important to CoE that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe (CoE) has been working for many years with the Ombudsman’s institute in Armenia.

Natalia Vutova, Head of the CoE Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned at a conference on prevention of torture.

In her words, the respective work is carried out in numerous domains, especially in providing law and expert assessments. 

Vutova said it was very important to them that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia, and a monitoring of their implementation were conducted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU Council to continue supporting Armenia's reforms
Mnatsakanyan, Jagland confer on Armenia’s engagement in CoE
Armenia’s acting FM met with the Council of Europe Secretary General, in Strasbourg…
 Venice Commission: Amendments to Armenia Electoral Code pursue legitimate aims and seem mostly positive
The president acknowledges and supports the peaceful manner in which the Armenian people is carrying out change…
 PACE delegates demand investigation into human rights violations in Azerbaijan
“One year since the Laundromat investigation exposed Azerbaijan"s multi-billion scheme no one held accountable...
 Armenia MP: PACE expressed willingness to send observation mission to snap parliamentary election
Lena Nazaryan presented the meetings she had within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe session in Strasbourg, France…
 Armenian delegation to PACE managed to prevent Azerbaijan-proposed amendments
“During the autumn session PACE adopted a resolution on “Nuclear safety and security in Europe”...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news