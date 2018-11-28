Very important to CoE that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe (CoE) has been working for many years with the Ombudsman’s institute in Armenia.
Natalia Vutova, Head of the CoE Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned at a conference on prevention of torture.
In her words, the respective work is carried out in numerous domains, especially in providing law and expert assessments.
Vutova said it was very important to them that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia, and a monitoring of their implementation were conducted.