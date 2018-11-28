News
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Tavush Province
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Tavush Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step alliance’s MP candidates, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday are meeting with voters in Noyemberyan town of Tavush Province, within the framework of their campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

Subsequently, the My Step campaign team will head to Ijevan and Dilijan towns.

Pashinyan has taken a leave until December 5, to take part in the election campaign of this alliance.

Nikol Pashinyan, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction Head Lena Nazaryan are the top three on the electoral list of My Step alliance.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
