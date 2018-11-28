News
“We” alliance holds meeting in Shirak province
“We” alliance holds meeting in Shirak province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “We” alliance is holding a meeting with voters in Shirak province on Wednesday.

Head of Republic party Aram Sargsyan underscored the importance of having a political force in the parliament that is capable of pointing to the shortcomings of the authorities.

“The matter who will become a PM is solved. But, the parliament needs a political force which can offer an alternative,” Sargsyan said.

One of the key points of “We” bloc’s program is introductions of compulsory health insuarance and creation of new jobs.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary vote on December 9.
