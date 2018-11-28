Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General

YEREVAN. – It would be right if the Attorney General or his deputy participated in the hearings on overturning the court decision on remanding second President Robert Kocharyan in custody from the very beginning, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters.
“His presence is a strange thing. We do not oppose the presence of a high ranking official,” Orbelyan said. “It is strange that they joined the hearings now, as it is clear that this is a rather complicated case.”
However, Orbelyan emphasized that the judgement, not the opinion or presence of the prosecutor, is essential.
