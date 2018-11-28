Aram Sargsyan: Armenia should deepen relations with NATO

Armenia has new ambassador to UK

Germany, France rejects proposal to toughen sanctions on Moscow

Kocharyan’s defense team's petition rejected by Court of Appeal

UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case

Armenia appoints new ambassador to Austria

ARF candidate Bagrat Yesayan withdraws from race

PABSEC General Assembly 53th meeting scheduled for June 2019 in Baku

Putin: Trump is set to work, but common ground should be found

Pashinyan: Serzh Sargsyan's brother ready to return $30 million to state budget

Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised

Dollar drops slightly in Armenia

Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia

'We' bloc: Gas, electricity prices can be reduced significantly

Armenia chief compulsory enforcement officer heads to Paris

Armenia acting PM: 2 roads connecting to Georgia will be brought to excellent shape in 1.5 years

Putin plans to talk with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit

Police detain foreigner who illegally entered Armenia with false documents

Queensland evacuated due to wildfires

Kocharyan's attorney: Hearings start with gross violations

Armenia President meets with heads of several leading German companies

Erdogan: Using national currencies in international trade will break shackles

2nd round of Georgian presidential elections kicks off

EU ambassador: EU backs transitional justice reform

Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General

Armenia Acting First Deputy PM: We spoke about CSTO Secretary General’s matter too

Armenia official: Transitional justice is not a medieval court

Armenia National Security Service chief: There are people who are carrying out preparations for buying votes

Armenia acting PM: Matter regarding Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan, is not simple issue

“We” alliance holds meeting in Shirak province

Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case

Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside

Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody

Justice Ministry: Armenia closely cooperates with Europe in human rights

EU ambassador: Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Tavush Province

Very important to CoE that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia

Newspaper: My Step alliance tears down Bright Armenia Party posters, posts its own instead

Armenia to assume EAEU chairmanship in 2019 (PHOTOS)

5.9-magnitude quake occurs near Japan coasts

Prosperous Armenia Party pledges to build Russian school

EU and Iran express determination to preserve the nuclear agreement

Trump will meet leaders of Russia, Japan, Germany, Argentina at G20

White House 'disappointed' in China trade response

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

Trump's administration peace plan to be unveiled in early 2019

Families of participants of Karabakh "storming" Azebaijani presidential administration

Aram Sargsyan's son injured in car accident (PHOTOS)

Turkish FM: Saudi journalist killed in 'disgusting seven-minute long murder'

Armenia's acting PM speaks about problems with Teghut mine

Nikol Pashinyan: Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024

China launches online trademark-service system

Republican Party of Armenia: Number of statements by Nikol Pashinyan are vivid example of hate speech

Gagik Tsarukyan: I'm not a Harvard University graduate, but I have experience

One of Ukrainian sailors arrested

EU urges US to join WTO reform

EU, Armenia agree to consider in due course the opening of visa-liberalisation dialogue

Pashinyan: Alaverdi is considered RPA's base, but I hope not a single vote will be given to RPA

Armenian PM: How could I send my son to Karabakh if I were to hand over lands?

Medvedev: Ratification of agreement on marking of goods in EAEU will be completed by the end of 2018

AP: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince may become persona non grata in West

Armenian 2nd President's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself

Armenia National Assembly speaker meets Iranian Majlis deputy

Armenians of Argentina protest against Erdogan’s visit

Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party

Armenia president: Armenia is ready to become platform for various discussions (PHOTO)

Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus

Belarus Defense Ministry’s working group arrives in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia party leader at campaign rally in Abovyan

Armenia attorney general attends Criminal Court of Appeal hearing on 2nd President

ECHR vacates Berlusconi case

InSight Lander shows off first image from Mars

Armenian acting PM slams ARF

Orinats Yerkir party: Armenia voter should be guided by intelligence

British scientist pardoned in UAE, returns to homeland

Armenia Armed Forces launch another projectile

Alibaba head becomes Chinese Communist Party member

Babloyan receives head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Syrian legislature

Armenian parliament delegation to visit St. Petersburg

Armenia president starts his visit to Germany (PHOTO)

MFA: 2 Armenians among California wildfire casualties

Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince requests to meet Erdogan

Sasna Tsrer: Pashinyan is under pressure

“We” Alliance proposes building up Armenia army with additional contract servicemen

Belarus not to support extension of import duties within Eurasian Union

Sasna Tsrer party: We will give Karabakh to no one

Renowned Istanbul Armenian photographer, the late Ara Güler’s works to be exhibited in 5 countries

Pashinyan about CSTO situation: This is a serious challenge

Armenia to have new plants with several thousand jobs, acting PM says

Mexico sends note to US

Yerevan hosts Management and Leadership Forum

One killed as minivan hits pedestrians in New York

Ucom offers subscription to uTV Box OTT-Television

EU-Armenia Partnership Committee holds first meeting on CEPA

Ukraine delegation tries discussing Azov Sea incident during Black Sea Economic Cooperation session in Yerevan

Yerevan street will be renamed after Raphael Lemkin

PABSEC chief: Conflicts hinder complete use of organization’s potential

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Lori Province

4 delegations decline from Black Sea Economic Cooperation anniversary medals during its Yerevan meeting