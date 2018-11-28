News
Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It would be right if the Attorney General or his deputy participated in the hearings on overturning the court decision on remanding second President Robert Kocharyan in custody from the very beginning, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters.

“His presence is a strange thing. We do not oppose the presence of a high ranking official,” Orbelyan said. “It is strange that they joined the hearings now, as it is clear that this is a rather complicated case.”

However, Orbelyan emphasized that the judgement, not the opinion or presence of the prosecutor, is essential.

Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
