Armenia official: Transitional justice is not a medieval court

YEREVAN. – After the statement of the acting PM Nikol Pashinyan about the formation of transitional justice in Armenia, we began to work actively in this direction, Acting First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan said during a conference in Yerevan.
Up to date even experts in Armenia had little knowledge about the notion of transitional justice and how it is applied.
“Now it’s more clear. Obviously, we are not talking about the traditional post-revolutionary transitional courts that operated in the Middle Ages, when people gathered in the square and after one or two investigative actions sent other people to the guillotine, ”Mirzoyan assured.
The final goal of the transitional justice is achieving “the truth and rapprochement within the society”, he said.
Mirzoyan believes that transitional justice has to be applied in the cases when traditional justice is not capable of solving legal issues, offenses and problems that the country is facing.
“We are talking mainly about those mass violations, during which the rights of citizens were violated everywhere. We know that for many years the rights of citizens related to electoral law were massively violated, election results were falsified, pressure was applied and affected the electoral processes in the republic, the right to hold rallies was limited, ” he concluded.