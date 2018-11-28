Armenia National Security Service chief: There are people who are carrying out preparations for buying votes

YEREVAN. – There are people, or groups of people, who are attempting to carry out preparatory work toward distributing election bribe; they are under the surveillance of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.

NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan on Wednesday told about the aforesaid to reporters.

And asked whether wiretapping devices were prepared in order to prevent electoral fraud in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, Vanetsyan responded as follows, in particular:

“We need to have grounds and a court sanction for wiretapping. (…). But I assure [you] that the entire NSS staff is working day and night so that we try to rule out electoral fraud—and primarily the cases of election bribe, so that we have unprecedented elections in the history of the Republic of Armenia.”

The snap National Assembly election in Armenia will be conducted on December 9.