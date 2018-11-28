Armenia Acting First Deputy PM: We spoke about CSTO Secretary General’s matter too

YEREVAN. – The Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, assessed as “constructive” the discussion on the matter of the next Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, during the narrow panel meeting between the PMs of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk.

Asked whether the problem that has emerged—as well as the recent respective statements—regarding the appointment of the next CSTO Secretary General were discussed with Lukashenko, Mirzoyan responded as follows, above all:

“I was representing Armenia at the EAEU government council, within the framework of which the Prime Ministers’—including my—meeting was held with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

“We have spoken also about the CSTO General Secretariat. Of course, I will not convey the details, since it was a closed discussion, but I can assure [you] that the discussion was quite constructive.”

The Acting First Deputy PM of Armenia confirmed that they had spoken also about Lukashenko’s recent talk with the Azerbaijani ambassador to Belarus.

“We have spoken regarding all the nuances, all the sub-matters,” Mirzoyan said. “But with your permission, I will not convey details.”

And when asked to what extent he considered this matter resolved, Ararat Mirzoyan replied as follows, in particular:

“If there is partnership in various formats, there also are problems that are resolved, or are not resolved; this is one of those problems.

“The regular assembly of the CSTO will soon be held, and perhaps, the matter will be resolved at that time.”