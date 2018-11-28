EU ambassador: EU backs transitional justice reform

YEREVAN. – The EU is probably one of the largest supporters of providing financial assistance, initiating and applying efforts to implement transitional justice reforms in various states, said EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.

His remarks came on Wednesday at the civil society-Government Forum on Transitional Justice in the framework of “Commitment to Constructive Dialogue” project funded by the EU and implemented by the Armenian Lawyers' Association.

According to him, transitional justice must be deeply rooted both in national understanding and national consensus. Such efforts are really vital to restore national harmony, as this issue in itself is more important than the authority of the justice system.

Therefore, the EU is very actively cooperating with its Armenian partners in the person of the Ministry of Justice and other state institutions, the ambassador noted.